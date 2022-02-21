Video
Monday, 21 February, 2022
Queen Elizabeth has Covid but symptoms 'mild': Palace

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

LONDON, Feb 20:  Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II  tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she  intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides  said.
The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir,  tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.
No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth had herself taken  a test. She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but  complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness.
"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for  Covid," a statement from the palace said.
"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to  continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.
"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the  appropriate guidelines."
While normally secretive about the queen's health, the palace has  previously confirmed that she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.    -AFP


