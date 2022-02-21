

A local resident inspects his house, damaged after a shelling in Novohnativka village







A local resident inspects his house, damaged after a shelling in Novohnativka village, Donetsk region, not far from position of Ukrainian Military Forces on the front line with Russia backed separatists, on February 20. OSCE monitors recorded more than 1,500 violations of the truce supposedly in effect on the front line in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours, they announced in a statement, a record this year. photo : AFP