Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:45 PM
Spurs beat Man City to blow title race open

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (L) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' French defender Rayan Ait-Nouri (R) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 13, 2022. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, FEB 20: Manchester City's failed pursuit of Harry Kane came back to haunt them as the England captain scored twice to secure Tottenham a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad which blew the Premier League title race back open.
Kane's 95th-minute header, seconds after the hosts had levelled through Riyad Mahrez's penalty, inflicted City's first league defeat in 16 games.
Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.
"We didn't need to lose a game to know how hard it is (to win the league)," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "There are many, many games still to play."
The contrast in form between the sides could not have been starker as Tottenham had lost their previous three league games.
But Antonio Conte avoided losing four on the bounce for the first time in his managerial career thanks to a dogged defensive display enlightened by flashes of brilliance by Kane and Son Heung-min on the break.
"First of all I hate to lose," said Conte. "Our reaction was important.
"This win will give us more confidence. It wasn't simple to play Manchester City after three losses in a row."
Had Kane had his way last summer, he would have been lining up in blue rather than Tottenham white.
He was City's prime target to replace club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, but it was Kane's playmaking ability that caught the eye in the first half.    -AFP


