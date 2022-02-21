Video
Milan held by Salernitana as door opens for Inter

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

ROME, FEB 20: AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Salernitana on Saturday which kept them top of Serie A but also handed the title advantage to city rivals Inter.
Seven-time European champions AC Milan have a two-point lead.
However, Inter, still smarting from a midweek Champions League home loss to Liverpool, have two games in hand and can reclaim pole position if they defeat Sassuolo on Sunday.
Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias gave Milan a fifth-minute lead before Federico Bonazzoli levelled with an overhead kick on the half-hour mark.
Giant Bosnian striker Milan Djuric headed Salernitana in front on 72 minutes before Milan salvaged a point thanks to a long-range effort by Ante Rebic five minutes later.
Salernitana, with their third coach of the season in Davide Nicola in charge, are still seven points from safety.
"When there is a change of coach, we too have to look at ourselves. The club made this choice, and we will give 100%," said Djuric of Nicola who succeeded the sacked Stefano Colantuono in midweek.
Teenagers Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove came to Roma's rescue as Jose Mourinho's side drew 2-2 with Verona.    -AFP


