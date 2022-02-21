Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid bounce back from PSG disappointment by beating Alaves

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 19, 2022. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 19, 2022. photo: AFP

PAMPLONA, FEB 20: Real Madrid put their defeat by Paris Saint-Germain behind them on Saturday by beating Alaves 3-0 in La Liga as Marco Asensio's stunning goal helped send Carlo Ancelotti's side seven points clear at the top of the table.
But the result flattered Madrid, who struggled to break down Alaves until Asensio unleashed from distance at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the disgruntled fans had whistled with the score goalless at half-time.
Asensio's goal opened the floodgates as Vinicius Junior finished off Karim Benzema's cut-back before Benzema converted a late penalty after Rodrygo was brought down in the area.
Sevilla can reduce the gap to four points again by winning away at Espanyol on Sunday but Madrid remain the clear favourites to regain the Spanish title, despite their dip in form.
Luis Suarez had earlier lifted the mood at Atletico Madrid after his phenomenal long-range strike helped Atleti to a 3-0 win over Osasuna, ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League game against Manchester United.
Real Madrid had managed only one goal in their previous four games -- another Asensio stunner against Granada -- and there was particular criticism after the passive performance against PSG last week brought a 1-0 defeat in Paris.
There was frustration again against Alaves and Ancelotti will hope Vincius' first goal in seven matches and Benzema's first since returning from injury can now reignite the spark.
They were whistled at half-time after a weary, error-strewn performance that could have left Alaves in front had Jason capitalised on Casemiro gifting the ball away in the penalty area.
Madrid started the second period with renewed intent to play quicker but their efforts were laced with nerves, while around them the fans were increasingly agitated.
Vinicius created the best opening when he nipped round the outside only to see his shot saved by Fernando Pacheco, with Benzema's follow-up hacked off the line by Florian Lejeune.
The were still moments of sloppiness and Asensio was jeered when his backpass was read by Pere Pons, who rounded Thibaut Courtois but failed to steer in from the angle.
The reaction seemingly stayed with Asensio because he celebrated his goal by making a gesture to suggest he wanted more support. It was a brilliant strike, the Spaniard collecting off Benzema on the right, cutting in onto his left foot and arcing a dipping effort into the far corner. Benzema almost made it two from a Vinicius cut-back, his finish on the turn dribbling up against the post. Moments later the same combination came in reverse, Benzema supplying Vinicius, who this time slotted in.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah 'proud' after scoring 150th L’pool goal in Norwich win
Spurs beat Man City to blow title race open
Milan held by Salernitana as door opens for Inter
Real Madrid bounce back from PSG disappointment by beating Alaves
Rohit predicts 'bright future' for Bishnoi after India T20 win
Rohit's elevation to India Test captaincy praised by pundits, players
Bangladesh reach Chattogram for Afghanistan ODIs
Finland finally win hockey gold of Beijing Games


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft