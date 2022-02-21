Rohit predicts 'bright future' for Bishnoi after India T20 win

KOLKATA, FEB 20: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday lauded debutant Ravi Bishnoi after the leg-spinner set up a comfortable six-wicket victory over West Indies in the first Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Chasing 158 for victory, Rohit's 40 off 19 balls put India in control and the hosts achieved their target with seven balls to spare to take the lead in the three-match series. The 21-year-old Bishnoi impressed in his first international match, taking 2-17 from his four overs to restrict West Indies to 157 for seven despite Nicholas Pooran's attacking 61.

"Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him," Rohit said of the bowler.

"He's got lot of variations and skill-set with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers. He's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him." Bishnoi was named man of the match and said "it's a dream come true".

West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase proved to be a big hurdle in India's chase as he returned figures of 2-14, including the key wickets of openers Rohit and Ishan Kishan.

But Suryakumar Yadav stood firm and smashed 34 not out off 18 deliveries to take the team home with Venkatesh Iyer, who hit the winning six in his unbeaten, 13-ball 24. -AFP

















