Bangladesh reach Chattogram for Afghanistan ODIs

All players and support staff of Bangladesh sans batting consultant Jamie Siddons came back negative in the Covid-19 test and entered into the bio-bubble created for the series against Afghanistan.

After getting the result of the test, the Bangladesh team reached Chattogram which will host the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The ODI series is the part of ICC ODI Super League.

Jamie Siddons however will join the side once he returns negative in the test, said BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.

"Siddons comes back positive for Covid-19, two days after he reached Dhaka. Saturday was his eighth day of being positive. But in the latest test, he is yet to return negative. He has no symptoms however. He will be tested again after a few days. If he comes back negative he will join the side in Chattogram," Dr. Chowdhury said on Sunday.

As per the schedule, Bangladesh had a practice session in Chattogram on Sunday. Afghanistan which reached Chattogram on Saturday had already started their practice session. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz who joined the side on Saturday after playing in Pakistan Super League (PSL) started practice with the side.

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The matches will start at 11:00am.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3:00pm. -BSS







