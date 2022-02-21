Finland finally win hockey gold of Beijing Games

BEIJING, FEB 20: Finland roared back to beat defending champions Russia 2-1 on Sunday and win the country's first gold medal in ice hockey, in the final event at the Beijing Olympics. Russia scored first on a power-play goal by Mikhail Grigorenko 13 minutes into the game after Finland's Hannes Bjorninen was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking.

But the more cohesive Finnish attack controlled the puck for much of the match and continually created chances. The Finns tied it in the second period when a shot by Ville Pokka squirted between the legs of a Russian defender and past imposing two-metre (6-foot-6) goalie Ivan Fedotov. -AFP







