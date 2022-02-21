Video
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

KARACHI, FEB 20: Australian bowler James Faulkner allegedly damaged a hotel chandelier before quitting Pakistan's Twenty20 league at the weekend claiming he hadn't been paid, claims that were refuted as "baseless" by the country's cricket board.
Faulkner, a member of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning team, had been playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Faulkner abruptly left the league and took to social media to claim that he'd been lied to by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and that his treatment had been a "disgrace".
"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," Faulkner said on Twitter.
"I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.
"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are
amazing.    -AFP


