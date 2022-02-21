BFSF Academy Cup Rangpur Divisional event rolls tomorrow

With the participation of eight academy teams, the first-ever divisional edition of the Academy Cup organised by Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF) is set to roll tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3:00pm at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.

BFSF, the largest platform of local football fans, is arranging the under-14 football event with financial backing from Green Voice and logistic support from the District Sports Association DSA and District Football Association DFA at Nilphamari.

In the inaugural match, Gaibandha Sadar Football Coaching Academy will face Manu Smriti Football Academy in Dinajpur.

The knockout-system tournament will wrap up on 25 February with a final at 3:00 pm.

The participating teams are Boda Upazila Football Academy in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon Football Academy, Manu Smriti Football Academy in Dinajpur, Nilphamari Football Academy, United Football Academy, Pirganj in Rangpur, Gaibandha Sadar Football Coaching Academy, College Para Football Academy in Lalmonirhat and Medhabi Kolyan Sangstha Football Academy, Chilmari in Kurigram.





