Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:44 PM
Ispahani named title sponsor of Bangladesh-Afghanistan series

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

The Bangladesh Cricket  Board (BCB) declared Ispahani as the title sponsor for the bilateral series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
The two teams will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League two T20 Internationals. Walton Group is as usually as the power sponsor.
This year's home series has been named 'Ispahani Bangladesh-Afghanistan Series-2022, Powered by Walton.' The logo of the series was unveiled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
BCB director and Chairman of Media Committee Tanvir Ahmed Titu, General Manager (Marketing) of Title Sponsor Ispahani Limited, Senior Executive Director and CMO of Walton Group Md. Feroz Alam, title and ground branding rights holder Impress-Matra Consortium's Khandaker Alamgir and others were attended the logo unveiling ceremony.
The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. All the matches will start at 11:00am.
The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3:00pm.     -BSS


