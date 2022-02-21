Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh out to beat Afghanistan with simple plan

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

Bangladesh National Cricket team file photo. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National Cricket team file photo. photo: BCB

Bangladesh are keen to follow a simple method to beat Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League.
"We will have a simple plan and we will follow this..hopefully our aspiration to beat them in the series will be fulfilled through this simple plan," Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said on Sunday before leaving Dhaka for Chattogram where the ODI series will be held.
According to Miraz, simple plan means to play the brand of cricket that they are playing in ODI cricket for long time now.
Bangladesh are always a force to reckon with in ODI format and will start favourite against Afghanistan.
"We have been good in ODI cricket always. We had set a brand of cricket for this format and no doubt we will try to follow this again. But we won't say that we'll sweep the series. Our first target is to win the series, later we'll see what happened," he added.
Bangladesh had played 12 matches in four series so far in ICC ODI Super League and won eight matches. Currently they are in second spot with 80 points behind England in the point table.
The Tigers played two series in away against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. While they whitewashed Zimbabwe in three-match series, they are being swept in New Zealand. At home, they whitewashed West Indies and beat Sri Lanka by 2-1.
If Bangladesh can whitewash Afghanistan, they will take a giant stride to confirm their berth in World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023.
But the task won't easier for them even though Bangladesh are always a tough side in ODI cricket.
In the head to head battle between the two sides, Bangladesh are ahead with 5-3 result in eight matches. Bangladesh also won  latest two matches-by 3 runs in Asia Cup in 2018 and 62 runs in the 2019 World Cup but every time, they played against Afghans, they appeared to be in huge pressure as a defeat against the Asian rivals would invite harsh criticism from fans and pundits.
Afghanistan are still unbeaten in ICC ODI Super League, winning all six matches but they played against low ranked Ireland and Netherlands. They are in the sixth position in the point table but they know a series win against Bangladesh will keep them far ahead.
Considering those factors, Miraz dubbed this series as important for them, saying that they will come all guns blazing.
The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11:00am.
The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3:00pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah 'proud' after scoring 150th L’pool goal in Norwich win
Spurs beat Man City to blow title race open
Milan held by Salernitana as door opens for Inter
Real Madrid bounce back from PSG disappointment by beating Alaves
Rohit predicts 'bright future' for Bishnoi after India T20 win
Rohit's elevation to India Test captaincy praised by pundits, players
Bangladesh reach Chattogram for Afghanistan ODIs
Finland finally win hockey gold of Beijing Games


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft