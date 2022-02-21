Financial institutions mandatorily to deposit share of capital to BB

Keeping the provision of depositing a share of the capital of the country's leasing companies and financial institutions to the Bangladesh Bank mandatorily, the cabinet on Sunday approved the draft of the 'Bank Deposit Insurance (Amendment) Act - 2022'.

The approval was given at the regular weekly cabinet meeting held at the secretariat. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the meeting, joined virtually from her official residence 'Ganabhaban' while other cabinet members and officials concerned connected from the cabinet conference room at the secretariat.

The meeting also approved the draft of 'Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (Amendment) Act - 2022' to make it more time befitting.

At the meeting, the cabinet approved two separate proposals which were tabled to dissolve the advisory council formed following a cabinet decision to prepare a draft of 'Bangladesh Television Authority (Amendment) Act, 2007' and cancel the decision of handing over the public hospitals to the non-government organizations (NGOs) for smooth operation. Both of the decisions were taken in 2007 at the cabinet meetings. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at secretariat.

He said the draft of amending 'Bank Deposit Insurance Act' was tabled at the meeting to protect the interests and secure the deposits of the country's millions of depositors who are depositing their money to the leasing companies and financial institutions.

"The deposits kept in banks have security. But, there is no security of the money being deposited in the leasing companies and financial institutions. In this regards, the government has decided to promulgate a new law 'Bank Deposit Protection Act' instead of the existing 'Bank Deposit Insurance Act'.

All financial institutions will be brought under the new law along with the banks," he added.

It would ensure safety and security of the funds being deposited in the financial institutions. If they receive deposits from the depositors, they must have to submit deposits to the Bangladesh Bank like the banks. It would be kept to the central bank for protection of the clients' interests, he further added.

He claimed that due to lacks in the existing law, some financial institutions like 'Jubak' and 'Destiny' have received crores of taka from the depositors. There was no security of the funds. Now, the financial institutions will have to deposit the security money to the central bank like the banks. The companies must have to be registered under the Bangladesh Bank. It would ensure protection of the funds.











