

SIBL distributes agricultural finance to the farmers in Jhenaidah

Monira Begum, Deputy Commissioner of Jhenaidah, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was the chief discussant at the event.

Md. Sirajul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, was special guest while Md. Salim Reza, ADC of Jhenaidah, presided over the programme.

Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP and Head of SME of SIBL, Md. Shamsul Alam, Executive Director of Socio-economic Health Education Organization, Md. Abu Bakar Siddique, Manager of Jashore Branch and Md. Humayun Kabir, FAVP. Marketing and Brand Communication Division of SIBL were also present in the programme.









