Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:43 PM
Mercantile Bank holds training on Islami banking operations

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organized a virtual Training on Islamic Banking Operations recently. One hundred and four officials of the bank participated in the virtual sessions.
Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training programme, says a press release.
Alam advised participating officers to be conversant with the framework of Islamic banking operations in discharging their assigned responsibilities.
Eminent Islamic scholars, Member of Mercantile Bank Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Shah Mohammad Waliullah and Former MD and CEO Fariduddin Ahmed of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited also joined virtually and spoke on the inaugural sessions.
Md. Mijanur Rahman Sharker, Head of Islamic Banking Division of the bank also participated at the virtual programme. Apart from internal speakers of the bank, the weeklong virtual training was conducted by resource personnel from Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and Central Shariah Board. Javed Tariq, Principal of the Training Institute moderated the virtual training with the assistance from faculties of the training institute.











