Now mobile users to get promotional SMS in Bangla

Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday launched Bangla SMS service through which the telecom operators will send all promotional and system-generated text messages to mobile phone users.

Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar Sunday launched the service at an event at the conference room of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

This feature will be beneficial for a vast number of people, since more than 65 per cent of mobile users in Bangladesh still use feature phones, not smartphones, and many have a hard time reading English texts.

"We are doing it to help customers understand SMS easily," the minister said. "We are also doing it to commemorate the Language Movement martyrs."

