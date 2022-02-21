Video
Pak fuel cost for power production more than doubles

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

KARACHI, Feb 20: The cost of fuel for electricity generation in January increased 101.5 per cent to Rs12.22 per unit on a year-on-year basis, according to data released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Saturday. The increase in the fuel cost, which is one of the three components of the final rate that power producers charge their government-backed buyer, was 48.3pc on a month-on-month basis.
The sharp increase was because of a rise in furnace oil, high-speed diesel (HSD), coal and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG)-based cost of generation, according to Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Ltd. The four of the 11 fuel sources contributed 61.1pc to the generation mix versus a collective share of 55.7pc a year ago. Total power generation stood at 8,797 gigawatt hours (11,824 megawatts) in January, up 8.9pc from the same month of last year. On a month-on-month basis, however, power generation registered a slight drop of 0.3pc.    -Dawn


