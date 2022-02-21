Video
Business

Pre-order for smartphones Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra begins

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Samsung customers can now pre-order their desired Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra with BDT 15,000 to avail exciting offers and benefits, starting from today.
The devices can be pre-ordered through the Samsung website (www.s22preorder.com/), says a press release.
Pre-order customers will get the opportunity to receive a BDT 10,000 cashback or a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro along with BDT 10,000 bonus cashback on an exchange of select devices.
They shall also receive a 50% discount on one-time screen replacement and insurance with Galaxy Assured by paying BDT 5000 to avail 50% assured buyback.
 "Delivering cutting-edge technology and the best experience to our customers has always been a top priority for us at Samsung. We have curated these offers keeping consumer necessities in mind and hope that it shall make the purchase of the Galaxy S22 devices more fruitful for our customers," the press release quoted Samsung Mobile Business Head Muyeedur Rahman as saying.
Customers can further enjoy a cashback up to BDT 7,000 on EMI with City Bank AMEX cards and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), up to BDT 5000 bonus MR points for City AMEX and MR redemption option worth BDT 10,000, Extended 0% EMI for up to 24 months with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) & IPDC, and card less 0% EMI up to 24 months with IPDC EZ.
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are the newest additions to the Galaxy S series - Samsung's premium range of smartphones. These powerhouses of devices, the S22+ and S22 Ultra, are now priced at BDT 1,14,999 and BDT 1,43,999, respectively. These fantastic devices can be pr-ordered using this link: www.s22
preorder.com/


