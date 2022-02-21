Video
GP honoured at Telenor Global Awards

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has been presented with the "People Award" at the latest "Telenor Global Awards" at the Telenor Global Forum at Fornebu, Oslo Global Head Quarter of Telenor Group.
GP CEO Yasir Azman received the honor virtually on behalf of the organization, says a press release.
 The criteria for the People Award measured areas that are core to the organization's people strategy, categorized in three buckets - firstly, learning culture and upskilling; secondly, safety and wellbeing; and lastly, employee engagement and organization modernization.
Through rigorous reviewing of various qualitative and quantitative parameters of all the business units in these three dimensions, Grameenphone was declared the winner of the prestigious award by Telenor.
 GP has been a front runner in getting future-ready through upskilling and building future-fit capabilities in 2021. It evolved into a lean organization with a remarkable step-up in organizational transformation, fostering a learning and agile culture.
More than two hundred experts have been upskilled in the given period. The tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh achieved an average of 61.8 hours of learning per employee against the 40-hour challenge.
This organization-wide initiative encourages employees to learn and explore various courses from different leading learning platforms. Grameenphone also improved employee's engagement and enablement index compared to the previous year with a high focus on safety, which has been pivotal in safeguarding the people across value chains during the pandemic and exemplary of their good governance.
 Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group, declared the winner at the event, congratulating GP for being a business unit filled with hardworking and passionate people.
 GP CHRO Syed Tanvir Husain said:  "2021 has been a remarkable year for all of us at Grameenphone in addressing customers extraordinary needs for valuable connectivity due to COVID and bringing delight through our services for them.
"We sincerely believe the best way to create more value for our customers in the 4IR era is to have a future-ready organization with the right people, skills, capabilities, culture, and leadership - keeping safety and wellness at the core. We are truly humbled that our pursuit for achieving excellence, dedication and efforts have been recognized by Telenor; all of our leaders and employees have achieved it together."


