Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ATN E-Mart on-board Paperfly for doorstep delivery

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

ATN Bangla Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman (extreme right) and Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman flanked by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing a business deal in Dhaka recently.

ATN Bangla Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman (extreme right) and Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman flanked by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing a business deal in Dhaka recently.

ATN E-Mart, the E-commerce platform launched by ATN Bangla Ltd., has formally commenced its official partnership with the country's strongest tech-bound logistic network company Paperfly for nationwide high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours.
Under this agreement, Paperfly will provide ATN E-Mart with all the logistic support for the distribution of their products to be delivered to the customers within Dhaka and also beyond the city, says a press release.
ATN Bangla Limited is a trusted and eminent name in various sectors in Bangladesh.  ATN E-mart, a sister concern of ATN Bangla Limited, is an all-around e-commerce platform that brings the latest local and international goods to consumers' doorstep.
From Electronics to Fashion, they have a very wide range of numerous products belonging to renowned brands from home and abroad. So, now that they have collaborated with Paperfly, it is undoubtedly very good news for online shoppers.
ATN Bangla Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman and the Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
While ATN E-Mart CEO Md. Badshah Alamgir and COO K.M.Ferdous Ilias and Paperfly Sales and Key Accounts Mahmudul Hasan were also present on the occasion.
Atnemart.com offers nationwide shipping and FREE returns. Besides the convenience of consumers, they have several payment options including credit/debit cards, bKash, Nagad, and cash on delivery. So, now that they have joined hands with Paperfly, they are one step closer to what they always wanted, fulfilling dreams.
As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly has over 200 points to deliver any size products to anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours. So, with assistance from the best delivery network in the game, ATN E-Mart aspires to have a larger consumer base at lightning speed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL distributes agricultural finance to the farmers in Jhenaidah
Banking Event
City Bank appoints new Chief Business Officer
Mercantile Bank holds training on Islami banking operations
SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till March 6
Now mobile users to get promotional SMS in Bangla
Pak fuel cost for power production more than doubles
Pre-order for smartphones Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra begins


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft