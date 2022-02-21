ATN E-Mart on-board Paperfly for doorstep delivery



ATN Bangla Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman (extreme right) and Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman flanked by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing a business deal in Dhaka recently.

Under this agreement, Paperfly will provide ATN E-Mart with all the logistic support for the distribution of their products to be delivered to the customers within Dhaka and also beyond the city, says a press release.

ATN Bangla Limited is a trusted and eminent name in various sectors in Bangladesh. ATN E-mart, a sister concern of ATN Bangla Limited, is an all-around e-commerce platform that brings the latest local and international goods to consumers' doorstep.

From Electronics to Fashion, they have a very wide range of numerous products belonging to renowned brands from home and abroad. So, now that they have collaborated with Paperfly, it is undoubtedly very good news for online shoppers.

ATN Bangla Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman and the Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

While ATN E-Mart CEO Md. Badshah Alamgir and COO K.M.Ferdous Ilias and Paperfly Sales and Key Accounts Mahmudul Hasan were also present on the occasion.

Atnemart.com offers nationwide shipping and FREE returns. Besides the convenience of consumers, they have several payment options including credit/debit cards, bKash, Nagad, and cash on delivery. So, now that they have joined hands with Paperfly, they are one step closer to what they always wanted, fulfilling dreams.

As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly has over 200 points to deliver any size products to anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours. So, with assistance from the best delivery network in the game, ATN E-Mart aspires to have a larger consumer base at lightning speed.

















