Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:51 PM
Praava Health to provide EPI vaccination facility

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Praava Health to provide EPI vaccination facility

Praava Health to provide EPI vaccination facility

Praava Health has become an approved center for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) vaccines by the Government of Bangladesh.
Now anyone can get his or her  children vaccinated against six childhood diseases at Praava Health. They can also receive the TD vaccine for women aged 15-49, says a press release.
EPI is a vaccination programme taken by the government against six diseases: Diphtheria, Pertussis (whooping cough), Tetanus, Tuberculosis, Polio, Measles, Rubella.
EPI vaccination will be available at Praava Health from 19 February 2022 on every Saturday (9 am to 3 pm) at Level 2. No prior appointment is required, but if you already have a vaccination card, you need to carry it with you when you visit our facility. In the case of the first-time patients, a vaccination card will be provided.
Praava Health also offers vaccinations against diseases such as flu, pneumonia, typhoid, hepatitis B, rabies, cholera, and varicella. For any additional information, call Praava Health contact center at 10648.


« PreviousNext »

