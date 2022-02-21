Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smuggled Iranian dairy goods irk Pak producers

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

KARACHI, Feb 20: After low-quality cooking oil, bakery and confectionery items, cheap smuggled Iranian dairy products have found a place on the retailers' shelves in low-end markets across the country.
Consumers may be benefiting from these low-cost Iranian goods, but the local manufacturers are highly irked over the rising presence of smuggled goods.
"The smuggled Iranian dairy products have been visible in retail stores of Karachi, Sukkur, Islamabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Peshawar and Jhelum in the last six months," CEO Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) Dr Shehzad Amin told Dawn on Saturday.
"Further penetration of these products in the markets can be controlled through strict border monitoring," he said.
The dairy products including UHT dairy cream, liquid milk, flavoured milk, etc are priced lower than locally produced products, he said.
Giving an example, he said a locally made high-quality dairy cream costs Rs140 (200ML) whereas its Iranian counterpart is selling at Rs100-110.
Locally made liquid milk is available at Rs160 per litre while the smuggled product can be purchased at Rs100-115. Smuggled flavoured milk is 18-20 per cent cheaper than the locally made product selling at Rs50-70 (small pack), he claimed.
He said the PDA had informed the Punjab Food Authority and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs (Policy) that the influx of smuggled products are not only causing revenue losses but are a clear violation of labellling requirements of SRO237 as well as applicable quality and nutrition standards of the provincial and federal food authorities.
"We are trying to meet the FBR member customs policy next week to discuss the illegal arrival of dairy products from Iran," he said.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL distributes agricultural finance to the farmers in Jhenaidah
Banking Event
City Bank appoints new Chief Business Officer
Mercantile Bank holds training on Islami banking operations
SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till March 6
Now mobile users to get promotional SMS in Bangla
Pak fuel cost for power production more than doubles
Pre-order for smartphones Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra begins


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft