Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE's economic recovery gaining momentum: IMF

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

Feb 20: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the UAE on its successful vaccination programme and said economic recovery in the country is gaining momentum with the help of the government's supportive measures by quickly addressing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
After the conclusion of its executive board's consultations with the UAE authorities, the fund projected a faster real GDP growth rate of 3.5 per cent for 2022 as compared to 2.2 per cent for 2021, purely driven by the non-oil sector which will grow at 3.4 per cent this year.
"The economic recovery is gaining momentum, supported by the UAE's early and strong health response, continued supportive macroeconomic policies, and rebound in tourism and domestic activity related to the delayed Expo 2020. Overall GDP growth is projected at 2.2 per cent in 2021, driven by non-oil growth of 3.2 per cent. Real oil GDP growth is expected to be close to zero this year in line with the Opec+ agreement," IMF said in the country review.
Over the medium-term, the IMF sees growth accelerating with the benefit of structural reform efforts, increased foreign investment, and rising oil production.
To support the UAE economy, the federal government, Central Bank and local emirates pumped billions of dirhams in the first two years to support large corporates and small and medium businesses to offset the impact of the pandemic.
The UAE provided Dh388 billion worth of stimulus package to support the economy including Dh50 billion provided to boost liquidity in the banking sector to lend support to the private sector amidst credit crunch after the pandemic.
As compared to IMF's projection of 3.5 per cent real GDP growth for 2022, the UAE Central Bank earlier forecast 4.2 per cent expansion of the economy while Japan's largest bank MUFG predicted 4.9 per cent growth in 2022.
IMF projected that the overall fiscal deficit will narrow to 0.7 per cent of GDP in 2021 and shift into a small surplus by 2024.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL distributes agricultural finance to the farmers in Jhenaidah
Banking Event
City Bank appoints new Chief Business Officer
Mercantile Bank holds training on Islami banking operations
SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till March 6
Now mobile users to get promotional SMS in Bangla
Pak fuel cost for power production more than doubles
Pre-order for smartphones Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra begins


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft