Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:51 PM
Purdue Pharma owners up opioid settlement offer to $6b

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

WASHINGTON, Feb 20: The owners of Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, have offered to pay up to $6 billion to victims of the US opioid crisis to settle an avalanche of litigation, according to a report filed Friday by a federal mediator.
The Sackler family's new offer would raise by at least a billion dollars a $4.5 billion bankruptcy settlement thrown out by a US judge in December over language that would have shielded the family from further lawsuits involving the highly addictive prescription painkiller.
Under the new proposal, the Sacklers "would be paying, in total, not less than $5.5 billion and up to $6 billion", according to Friday's filing to the US Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York.
But while a "supermajority" of involved parties have agreed to the deal, all eight US states involved along with the District of Columbia would need to sign off for it to move forward, the report filed by US Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley Chapman states.    -AFP


