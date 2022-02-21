Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

West could cut US dollar access for Russian firms: UK

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

LONDON, Feb 20: The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
The United States and Britain have repeatedly cautioned that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, a step Washington and London say would trigger the biggest conflict since the end of World War Two. Russia denies it plans to annex Ukraine.
Johnson said that Western sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than he has previously suggested in public.
"We are even, with our American friends, going to stop them trading in pounds and dollars," Johnson told the BBC. "That will hit very, very hard."
Johnson, though, questioned if the threat of sanctions would be enough to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin because the Kremlin chief might not be thinking logically.
"We have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn't see the disaster ahead," Johnson said.
Britain, home to the centre of global foreign exchange trading, has previously threatened to block Russian companies from raising capital in London and to expose what Johnson calls the "Russian doll" of property and company ownership.
Britain has not spelled out who would fall under the sanctions, but has pledged that there would be nowhere for Russian oligarchs to hide. Johnson has said targets could include Russian banks. read more
Russia denies it plans to annex another part of Ukraine, after it took Crimea in 2014. Putin says the West is sowing hysteria in a crude attempt to lure Russia into war after ignoring the Kremlin's concerns about NATO enlargement after the Cold War.
Russia, according to Western estimates, has more than 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.
Such assessments by U.S. and British spies cannot be trusted as they made so many grave mistakes in the run up to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said. read more
Given Russia's position as one of the world's top exporters of oil, gas and metals - which are largely priced and settled in U.S. dollars - blocking Russian companies from access to dollar markets could have a stinging impact.
Putin has repeatedly called for reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar trade and recent major energy contracts with China have been priced in euros.
Russia's largest oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) fully switched the currency of its contracts to euros from U.S. dollars to shield its transactions from U.S. sanctions, CEO Igor Sechin said in 2019.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL distributes agricultural finance to the farmers in Jhenaidah
Banking Event
City Bank appoints new Chief Business Officer
Mercantile Bank holds training on Islami banking operations
SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till March 6
Now mobile users to get promotional SMS in Bangla
Pak fuel cost for power production more than doubles
Pre-order for smartphones Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra begins


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft