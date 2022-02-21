Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salt imported for making caustic soda available in open market

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

Though Bangladesh is self-sufficient in salt production and import of edible salt is currently banned in the country, some unscrupulous traders are importing salt for production of caustic soda. But instead of using the salt in production of caustic soda, the imported item is sold in the market causing huge revenue loss to the government every year.
Experts and affected people said price of salt in the market is higher than caustic soda. The importing cost of salt is much higher than caustic soda. As a result, many people are importing salt using HS code of caustic soda.
According to National Board of Revenue (NBR), there are 5 percent advance income tax and 5 percent customs duty on caustic soda at the import stage. However, the importers have to pay 93 percent duty and tax to import one kilogram of edible salt and 25 percent for industrial salt.
According to the NBR, Samuda Chemical Complex Limited, KEN Park Bangladesh, SMDS Bangladesh, STL Bangladesh and TCCL Bangladesh, and MAEC Group BD etc are the top importers of caustic soda in the country.
Industry Ministry Sources said Bangladesh produces 3.5 lakh tonnes of caustic soda against the demand of 4 lakh tonnes every year. But about four lakh tonnes of caustic soda is being imported every year.
Meanwhile, the demand for salt in the country is about 17 lakh tonnes per year, almost all of which is produced in Bangladesh. According to Commerce and Industry ministries, there is a shortage of 2-2.5 lakh tonnes of salt in the country.
But traders and salt mill owners claimed that there is a shortage of 10 lakh tonnes of salt in the country. Giving misinformation, an unscrupulous business group is importing salt, very often in the name of caustic soda.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL distributes agricultural finance to the farmers in Jhenaidah
Banking Event
City Bank appoints new Chief Business Officer
Mercantile Bank holds training on Islami banking operations
SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till March 6
Now mobile users to get promotional SMS in Bangla
Pak fuel cost for power production more than doubles
Pre-order for smartphones Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra begins


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft