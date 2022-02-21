Video
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged further on Sunday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 64.73 points or 0.92 percent to 6,926. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 28.23 points to finish at 2,545 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 9.37 points to close at 1,498.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 11.40 billion, which was 13.4 percent lower than the previous day's tally of Taka 10.05 billion.
Prices of more than 71 per cent traded issues closed in the red as out of 380 issues traded, 269 declined, 78 advanced and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 229 points to settle at 20,230 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 139 points to close at 12,143.
Of the issues traded, 211 declined, 77 advanced and 25 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 14.88 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 375 million.    -BSS


