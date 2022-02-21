Video
FBCCI calls on South Korea to invest in manmade fibre

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Correspondent

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (right) meets FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon, in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh started its journey of 100% export oriented readymade garment with the help of South Korea. Desh Garments was established in a joint venture with the Korean Daewoo Corporation. 130 workers and staff were sent to South Korea for six months of training. Many of those trained now own garment factories. Many Korean entrepreneurs have also invested in this sector in Bangladesh.
Now South Korea is keen to develop Bangladesh-Korea's success in other sectors as well. South Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun made this remark in a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday, held at FBCCI Icon.
The envoy said that Seoul wants to take the bilateral relations to a new level in 2022, marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-South Korea diplomatic relations. Therefore, efforts are being made to increase Korean investment in other sectors besides readymade garments. At present, South Korea is the 5th largest country in terms of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, said Ambassador.
During the meeting, the FBCCI President called upon Korea to invest in Bangladesh's infrastructure sector and man-made fiber sector. The President said Bangladesh is enjoying a golden time for investment due to its huge domestic market, growing exports, easy availability of power and infrastructure, government policy support and a large working population. The countries that take advantage of this opportunity will benefit.
The FBCCI Chief said that the apex trade body will discuss with the Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on organizing road shows or investment summit in Korea to highlight the investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
The meeting decides to hold a business dialogue this year in a joint venture between Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) and FBCCI.
The meeting was attended among others by by FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President MA Momen, Md. Amin Helaly and Md. Habib Ullah Dawn.


