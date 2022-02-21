School feeding project extended by 6 months

The government has decided to extend the duration of the school feeding project for primary education students for another six months.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has recently sent a letter to the Director General of the Department of Primary Education (DPE) to take action in this regard. The letter said that the school feeding project should be based on dry food including biscuits as per the election manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League and verbal instructions of Prime Minister sheikh Hasina.

However, the letter has cautioned not to increase the cost of the project. The letter also directed to send new project proposals within a month.

Sources said that the school feeding project was started in 2010 in the poverty-stricken areas of the country to achieve several goals such as increasing student enrollment and classroom attendance and preventing dropouts.

After that, the government extended the duration of the project till December last year by making amendments in stages. As per the previous announcement, another new project for feeding the children was to be formulated by last December.

However, due to non-formulation of new projects and not extension of the duration of previous projects, the issue of school feeding activities is quite uncertain.

Following the success of the distribution of biscuits, the 'National School Meal Policy-2019' was formulated to provide lunch to primary students across the country. According to the policy, the 'Primary School Meal Project' was raised by ECNEC last year June 1.

The Prime Minister directed to take effective and alternative measures by amending the DPP as it was proposed to provide lunch to the students. Earlier, the project was sent back from ECNEC after a trip abroad to implement the project.

After the country became independent in 1971, the government started giving powdered milk to school children in some poverty stricken areas. In 1993, the school food program was officially launched. Under this program students were given rice, pulses and cash. After 2000, vitamin-rich biscuits were given instead. In 2002, a large-scale school feeding program was launched in Jessore as an emergency aid for flood-affected families.

The programme was launched nationally in 2010 with the support of the World Food Programme. This program will continue till 2014. The duration of the project was extended more than once from 2014 to 2021.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has spent Tk 4,991 crore on school feeding programs from 2010 to 2021. About 5 crore students have benefited from the school feeding program since 1990, ministry sources said. In 14 upazilas children received cooked food. In all other areas, they were given 75 grams of vitamin-rich biscuits.

A letter has been sent to the Director General of the Department of Primary Education to extend the duration of the school feeding project. Concerned officials said Prime Minister's consent was not required for ongoing project.

The school feeding project which would distribute biscuit to students expired on June 30 while revising the DPP of Primary School Meal project would need at least one year time. So extension of school feeding project was proposed to benefit over 30 lakh students initially for one more month.

















