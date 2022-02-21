

TCB to supply 6 essentials to 10m families in Ramadan

The commerce minister said, "It is true that people are suffering and we are trying to subsidize the market of essentials for common people." This time it is not only by truck we will supply essentials, we will use previous experience of giving financial assistance of Tk2,500 to every extreme poor family."

"The prime minister has instructed to bring 10 million families under the system. We are officially trying to provide such items to 10 million families at affordable prices ahead of Ramadan." There is a list of people who receive money before. In each union the TCB will collect the data and phone numbers and accordingly people will get the essentials from TCB at Union level.

Their names will be collected in each union through TCB and they will be provided with the products. The items will also include dates and lentils.'

Asked about the reason for the rise in soybean oil prices, the minister said, "We have increased the price of oil because 90 per cent of edible oil we import is edible." The price of that oil has gone up in the international market. Traders will not bring oil if we do agree to raise price.

He said, "There tariff commission will help deciding the prices. Traders will sit down and fix the price in line with the international market price assessing 10 to 15 days prices. As you know, the price of oil in the international market has doubled from what it was 10 years ago. Now if we say we can't raise prices, then they (traders) will not import. If we don't import, it will be a bigger crisis."

Regarding the increase in the price of onion, the minister said, "If I say the opposite, why the price of onion has come down to Tk25 earlier? It is a raw material, if the transport is closed for two days, its price will go up.

The Ministry of Agriculture has given us an estimate that onion price will be in the range of Tk18 to 20 per kg at farmers level and it must be sold at Tk 25 to protect farmers interest.

The Commerce Minister further said, "If farmers sell at Tk25 in Kushtia-Rajbari, then it should be sold at Tk40to Tk45 in Dhaka. Now when it was Tk25 in Dhaka, the Agriculture Minister told me, we will stop all imports because the farmers are crying.

That's the problem. If the price goes down, the farmers will be affected, if goes up consumers will be hard hit.





