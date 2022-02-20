Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Six-tier security cordon placed around Shaheed Minar: DMP

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Staff Correspondent

The Alpana on the floor of the Central Shaheed Minar gets a finishing touch on Saturday ahead of the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Alpana on the floor of the Central Shaheed Minar gets a finishing touch on Saturday ahead of the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have put in place a six-tier security system centring the Central Shaheed Minar ahead of the February 21 Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.
No bags will be allowed inside the venue as part of
the security measures, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said on Saturday, urging people to use their mobile phones carefully.
"It is not confirmed yet whether the President and the Prime Minister will pay tribute to martyrs in person or through their representatives. We have taken measures on the assumption that they will attend the event in person."
Enlarging on the security measures, Shafiqul added that police checkpoints will be installed at all four corners of the Shaheed Minar.
"CCTV cameras will be put in place inside and outside areas surrounding the police checkpoints. Personnel from RAB, DB, SWAT, bomb disposal unit and dog squad, including the police's Special Branch or SB, will patrol the area as part of the security measures."
The authorities of Dhaka University and DMP will jointly remove banners and festoons installed by the political parties from the area, Shafiqul said, while urging people to keep the entire premises clean.
The police commissioner also called on students to follow the protocols while paying tribute to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs, requesting them to use the walkways, designated by the Ekushey Udjapon Committee, leading to the Shaheed Minar.
Separate arrangements will be made for foreign envoys and diplomats to take them to the Shaheed Minar.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals can pay tribute to martyrs in groups of two at a time while the number of representatives from any organisation has been limited to five. Face mask has been made mandatory for the visitors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin launches N-drills as US warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Six-tier security cordon placed around Shaheed Minar: DMP
West voices fears of Russia-China axis
Three suspects arrested from Dhaka, Sunamganj
Police move to cancel IGP's Germany tour amid social media backlash
Climate change research given top priority: Shahab Uddin
Search Panel shortlists 20 candidates
Covid: Deaths drop to 13, cases 2,150 in 24hrs


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft