Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:55 PM
Rape, Chopping Of Body

Three suspects arrested from Dhaka, Sunamganj

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Staff Correspondent

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested three people for their suspected involvement in slicing the body of a woman after raping her in a Sunamganj pharmacy.
The arrested are pharmacy owner Jitesh Chandra Gop, 30, Anjit Chandra Gop, 38, and Ashit Gop, 36.
Conducting a drive, Jitesh was arrested on Friday from Nurer Chala area under Bhatara in the capital while Anjit and Ashit were arrested from Jagannathpur municipality area in Sunamganj, said
CID on Saturday at a press briefing at its Malibagh office.
On February 18, police recovered six pieces of the body of Shahnaj Parvin Jyotsna, 40, from Ovi Medical Hall in Barrister Mirza Abdul Matin Market. The victim was the wife of one Sorku Miah, an expatriate in Saudi Arabia.
Helal Uddin, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Jagannathpur Police Station in this regard on February 17.
During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to killing Shahnaz after rape and then cutting her body into pieces to hide their crime, said CID. According to the accused, Shahnaz, mother of three children, had a good relationship with Jitesh as she used to buy most of her family's medicines from his pharmacy .
On Wednesday afternoon Shahnaz went to Jitesh's pharmacy as he assured her of suggesting some medicines for her secret medical issues.
He kept her waiting in the room behind the shop and later with the help of two more shop owners-Anjit and Ashit-made her unconscious by making her swallow sleeping pills.
They raped her in the late hours of night and strangled her to death when Shahnaz regained consciousness and threatened them with informing her family about the incident.
Later they cut her body into six pieces with a sharp knife and packed those in boxes. They were planning to dump the boxes in a pond, said CID.


