Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Police move to cancel IGP's Germany tour amid social media backlash

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

Police have written to the home ministry to cancel Inspector General Benazir Ahmed's planned Germany tour amid an internet storm over the news that he and two other officials are travelling to the European country to buy 100,000 bed sheets and pillowcases.
Assistant Inspector General Md Quamruzzman, a spokesman for the Police Headquarters, said on Friday they sent a letter on Sunday, but have not heard back yet.
"Naturally his [Benazir's] Germany trip will be cancelled if the GO [government order] is cancelled. And if the government takes a new decision, that will be considered later," he said.
The social media has been humming with discussions over the planned visit since the home ministry issued a notice on the tour on Feb 7, saying Benazir, Firoz Uddin Khalifa, deputy secretary to public security at the home ministry, and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Masud Alam will visit Germany for nine days by Feb 28.
The notice said the company will pay for the entire trip for factory acceptance test as part of the procurement of the double bed sheets and pillowcases. The government will not foot the bill of the tour.
Quamruzzman on Feb 10 said that bed sheets will be bought from a Bangladeshi contractor, but the dye will come from Germany. So, the visit has been arranged for factory acceptance test. As the humming in internet continued, the Police Headquarters issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the news spread on social media that the IGP will visit Germany to buy bed sheets was "untrue and misleading". It claimed police were not buying bed sheets from Germany, which does not produce or export such products. The language and information used in the government order created confusion and a quarter used it for a disinformation campaign against police, the statement said.
It also said rules have been properly followed to buy the bed sheets and pillowcases in line with the Public Procurement Act. "Government purchases cannot be done like shopping by individuals at markets or during foreign tours."        
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin launches N-drills as US warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Six-tier security cordon placed around Shaheed Minar: DMP
West voices fears of Russia-China axis
Three suspects arrested from Dhaka, Sunamganj
Police move to cancel IGP's Germany tour amid social media backlash
Climate change research given top priority: Shahab Uddin
Search Panel shortlists 20 candidates
Covid: Deaths drop to 13, cases 2,150 in 24hrs


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft