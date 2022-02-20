Balanced media report on women migration stressed

Migration experts, researchers and officials suggested for promoting a balanced media reporting on women migration with a view to ensuring good governance in this sector.

They said imbalanced news reporting are harmful than helpful to women aspirants seeking scopes for a better life through migrating abroad with employments. The speakers made their observations on Saturday at webinar on 'Media Representation of Women Migrant Workers: A Critical Look' jointly organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), and Drishti Research Centre (DRC) on Saturday. Economist Dr Nazneen Ahmed presented findings of a study on the above-mentioned topic at the webinar. Referring to the study, Dr. Nazneen said negative news reporting regarding female migration is dominating Bangladeshi media.

No doubt, journalists are usually picking reports for the wellbeing of women workers, but it sometimes becomes harmful because of their improper wording or the way of presentation, Dr. Nazneen said.