Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:54 PM
Painting competition for school children held in city

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Staff Correspondent

Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Rotary Club of Dhaka Udayan organised a painting competition for school going children and honouring a freedom fighter on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence on Saturday.
The competition is held in two categories from class one to five in group A and from class six to ten in group B. The subject of painting for group A was "Bangladesh in My Eyes" and group B was "Freedom Fight and International Mother Language Day".
A total number of 35 children participated in the competition and 10 were awarded in the first, second, third position and special considerations in the two groups. Besides, all the children who took part in the competition were given certificates.
Among the children, prizes were given by the freedom fighter and singer of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Timir Nandi and Press Club President Farida Yasmin. Besides, both of them were honoured by ERF and Rotary Club of Dhaka Udayan for their contribution to the freedom fighters and journalism. Former Rotary Governor S A M Shawkat Hossain was also honoured for his contribution to social service.
ERF President Sharmin Rinvi, General Secretary Rashidul Islam and other members of the Rotary Club were present in the programme. The programme was hosted by the director of Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Rotarian Mir Ahsanul Alam. The event was held at the ERF office in Paltan.



