Man beaten to death over land dispute in Sylhet

‘Broom flowers’ of Sitakunda hills being exported to Middle East

Guest and speakers holding the memory albums of the valiant freedom fighter

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Children performing an event marking the 48th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]