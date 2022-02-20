FERB gets new body

Forum for Energy Reporters, Bangladesh (FERB) on Saturday got new executive committee for the next two years. The Daily Sun's special correspondent Md Shamim Jahangir and Banglavision's special correspondent were elected as elected Chairman and Executive Director (ED) of the forum respectively.

The FERB got the new committee through a biennial election held at the Jatiya Press Club. Out of the nine posts of the executive committee, five were elected without contest.

Other elected candidates are Serajul Islam Siraj (Barta24.com) as Vice Chairman, Lutfar Rahman Kakon (Our Time) as Director of Development & Finance, Hasnain Imtiaz (Samakal) as Director of Research & Training, Mahbub Rony (Ittefaq) as Director of Data Bank, Mujib Masood (Jugantar) as Director of Entertainment & Welfare and two members are Ashraful Islam (Naya Diganta) and Azizur Rahman (Financial Express).











