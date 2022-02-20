‘Broom flowers’ of Sitakunda hills being exported to Middle East

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: Nationally called 'Uluful', locally better known as 'Jharu Ful' (Broom flowers) grow naturally in the hills of Sitakunda in Chattogram.

It's used in every house, every day, in the form of a broom to keep the house clean and tidy. Due to its huge demand, broom flowers are being exported to different countries including the Middle East every year.

Many families in Sitakunda live by collecting and selling this natural product. Many believe, if it is produced commercially, it will create employment for the people in the hills. As a result, Socio-economic conditions will change and if exported worldwide it will be a significant revenue source for the state. People living in the hills collect the flowers from distant areas and sell those at the local market.

It grows naturally in the winter season. It can be collected from the last week of January to the first week of April. No fertilizers or pesticides are not required for this, said locals.

The season of cutting of broom flowers has already started in the hills. The broom collectors are passing busy days collecting and piling brooms. A bundle is prepared with 8-10 broom sticks.

In Sitakunda municipality, Banshbaria, Magpukur, Sultana Mandir, Chhotakumira, Barakumira, Jor Amtal, Fakirhat, University Gate, Shukalalhat, Siraj Bhuiar Road, Anwara Gate- broom flowers are seen to be kept for drying across the upazila.

However, the Department of Agricultural extension in Sitakunda could not provide any exact information on the quantity of broom flower production in the area.

Mong Tanchanga, a broom farmer living in the Sonaichhari hills, said he collects 20,000 to 30,000 bundles of broom flowers in his area every year and sells them at wholesale prices.

Even a few years ago, flowers could be found along the roadsides in hilly areas. But hills are being occupied and planned down. Forests are being destroyed. Now people have to cross long distances with a lot of risk to collect the flowers. As a result, the price is a little higher now.

According to Chattogram Export Development Bureau office sources, broom flowers are mainly exported to countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman and Dubai. But due to the decline in production for the last few years the export quantity has become low.

People in hills rely on nature

Although everything has become advanced and tech-dependent, the value of broom flowers has not diminished. People in the hills said these flowers are the gifts of God for them. The poor people collect these and sell them at local markets without any intervention from the authorities. Tripura women take brooms from door to door in different areas of Sitakunda. A stick of broom flowers is mostly sold for Tk 1. A knot of 100 sticks sells from Tk 100 to Tk 120.

Mohammad Jasim, a broom flower trader, has been in this business for 21 long years. He buys at wholesale prices from low-income people in the hills andsellsthose in Dhaka. At present, more than two hundred male and female workers under him prepare brooms for the city markets.

With the support of the government, the broom flower industry can flourish and can play a role in resolving poverty of the people living in hills, he said. -UNB









