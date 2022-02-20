DMP arrests 53 for selling drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 53 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

The detective members in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am on February 17 and arrested the alleged the criminals, according to a DMP release.

The police also seized 254 grams and 60 puria (Small Packet) of heroin, 24.20 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,776 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 30 bottle of phensidyle from their possession, the release added.

Police filed 39 separate cases against the arrestees with respective police stations. -BSS









