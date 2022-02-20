Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 53 for selling drugs in city

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 53 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.
The detective members in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am on February 17 and arrested the alleged the criminals, according to a DMP release.
The police also seized 254 grams and 60 puria (Small Packet) of heroin, 24.20 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,776 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 30 bottle of phensidyle from their possession, the release added.
Police filed 39 separate cases against the arrestees with respective police stations.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Painting competition for school children held in city
48th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Guest and speakers holding the memory albums of the valiant freedom fighter
FERB gets new body
‘Broom flowers’ of Sitakunda hills being exported to Middle East
DMP arrests 53 for selling drugs in city
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Sylhet


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft