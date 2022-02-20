Video
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: A total of 69 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 2,468 samples in 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram reached 2.79 percent till Saturday morning.
Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said that according to the report from the labs in Chattogram on Saturday.
The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram reached 4.36 percent till Friday morning.
With the diagnosis of 69 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,25,973 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.    -BSS


