Turnaround of small industries

It is heartening to know that, following the reboot of economic activities, small-scale industries have rebounded strongly--with production growth surpassing the pre-pandemic levels. Notably, the small scale industry was identified as the third hardest Covid-hit sector by the Bangladesh Bank (BB).



Therefore, the central bank asked other public and private banks to increase lending support to the vulnerable businesses and ease the rule of getting stimulus loans for SMEs. Consequently, the sector is getting the benefits of the central bank's crucial decision.



The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector saw its production grow by 26.29% year-on-year in July-October last year, while its growth stood at 10% in pre-Covid times--which is obviously a positive sign of manufacturing sector, especially for SME. This sector's manufacturing growth even seems to be going faster than that of large-scale industries. It is important to mention that the recovery of SME businesses also restored jobs--lost in the pandemic. Therefore, the problem related to "new poor" and unemployment has been largely resolved.



From October last year to January this year, banks disbursed huge amount of money to the SME sector, while the amount was much less in pre-pandemic times. The total bank loans given to small-scale industries increased by 9.69% year-on-year in the July-September of last year when it declined by 19% in the same period of 2020, according to Bangladesh Bank data. In addition to that, implementation of the government's megaprojects has gained momentum, giving life to other small businesses, such as steel, rod, and cement.



Evidently, small manufacturers who somehow survived in the pandemic have now come back to production, but some could not ride out the crisis.



On the contrary to the SMEs, production of large industries rose by only 18% year-on-year in the same period, according to the Bangladesh Bank data. In April-June of 2020, after the pandemic had hit the country, small businesses suffered a 15% drop in manufacturing of goods, whereas the big ones met with a slowdown but still maintained a 7% production growth.



However, having faced setback by the C-19, the SME started to turn around since July last year and reached a stable position in the last half of FY21 onward. The industry resumed production after having made fresh investments boosted by stimulus loan. This comeback in production has been reflected in the strong rebound of the small-scale manufacturing index.



The placement of loan applications in a big number from SME ventures to banks also stands witness to the strong recovery. We hope that the SMEs will be more resilient against any hardship and will keep growing, overcoming adversity. We hope that government's financial institutions will always remain vigilant to support the SMEs.