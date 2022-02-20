Video
Sunday, 20 February, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Plight of our rail crossings

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022

Dear Sir
Rail crossings in many parts of our country have turned into death traps. Many of these crossings are running without gateand warning bells.  Many crossings are even left without in time gatekeepers. In my earlier letters I frequently requested the concerned authority to look into this vulnerable condition of our rail crossing. I also asked them for a law that would require gates and a bell at every crossing.

We regularly learn from media the plight of our rail crossings across the country. In many cases, people with a tendency of flouting law fall victim to serious accident. Ignoring warning bells, with headphones in ears, reckless driving, and making haste to cross the traffic tailback are mainly behind accidents in rail crossings. Keeping rail crossings in danger, whatever modern we make the trains would be meaningless.

Jhontu
Old Dhaka



