Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:53 PM
Requirement of foreign notes refund regulations

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Pulok Debnath

The defective taka notes like charred notes, damp notes, mutilated notes and all such notes can be exchanged with our central bank, Bangladesh Bank, and the respective schedule banks of Bangladesh Bank based on the directives set out in Bangladesh Bank (Notes Refund) Regulations - 2012. Of course, the exchanged value in respect of the submitted notes can also be assessed in accordance with this Notes Refund Regulations. But the exchange of any soiled or defective foreign currency notes is not covered by this notes refund regulation or any other policy prevailed in our country. So, the individuals or any institutions holding mutilated or defective foreign currency notes in Bangladesh do not have the ideal scope to claim in exchange for the foreign currency notes available with them.

Initially, I will depict as to the necessity of having the foreign notes refund policy. All notes be it our national or international are perishable to some extent and it goes without saying that such notes can be torn, soiled and can also be defective in many other forms and ways. So, when such notes are not exchangeable, these notes cannot be circulated in the market. Consequently, we cannot ensure its proper utilization. Besides the financial figures shown by the financial institutions are overstated, as the value of the unutilized foreign currency is included there. Most importantly, such vulnerable notes incur direct loss for the respective possessors. So broadly saying, it is creating a negative impact on the entire global economy.

Then it can be identified what can be initiated and implemented to resolve this issue. Bangladesh Bank can communicate with the relevant foreign central banks, for example, the central bank of the USA and the central bank of the UK and can raise this issue to them for a solution. Then a policy can be made in line with the agreement made with the foreign central banks. Once the policy is finalized, our central bank can collect total soiled notes possessed by the respective banks.

After that, the central bank can arrange the exchange of the bulk notes with the relevant foreign banks and subsequently the schedule bank can collect the exchanged fund from the central bank or from the related foreign central bank depending on the arrangement made among them. Then onwards, the schedule banks can submit the foreign defective notes to our central bank along with soiled taka notes usually submitted on a monthly basis. Finally, in a certain frequency, the central bank will submit the consolidated notes to the foreign banks and realize the exchanged value accordingly.

While implementing this policy, it must be ensured that Anti-Money laundering (AML) and Combatting Financing of Terrorism (CFT) measures are appropriately taken there. So, it needs to be checked and ensured that notes sent out of the home country through the selected channels are eligible for the exchange and these are properly destined to the relevant foreign banks. Besides, reconciliation will have to be maintained with the notes sent and the amount subsequently received. Furthermore, appropriate audit trail will have to be maintained at all touch points such as the schedule banks, the central bank and the delivery channel.

To recapitulate, considering the significance of the proposed regulation, we need to implement the policy very soon to avoid the incurrence of the probable loss and thus to contribute to the proper utilization of the foreign currency notes.
The writer is an MBA graduate of IBA, Dhaka University. He is a banker, Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Project Management Professional (PMP)


