

US-Russia relations: Perennial perception gap?



In contrast, Russia regard the presence of NATO in immediate proximity as well as the prospect of its vassal states' incorporation in the security pact as unnerving. Despite renewed efforts, which are often termed in US foreign policy lexicon as "reset" with Russia, any significant improvement of the relations with Russia, still remain far-fetched, even when the benefits of cooperation categorically outweigh the perils of antagonistic ties.



Both US and Russia has traversed three decades of diplomatic relationship since the dismantlement of NATO and cessation of cold-war. The relationship between two countries in this period was characterized by boom-bust cycles, whereby enmity inevitably ensued after an ephemeral period of amity. There is a running thread across separate US administration with regards to Russia.



Every new administration takes helm, evoke a sense of urgency to redress relation with Russia, which they invariably term as "reset" in relation. However, this brief period of reconciling posture soon evaporates and the relationship between two countries inevitably goes downhill. Hence, the relationship between two countries plummets to nadir at the end of every administration.



What is acutely lacking is perhaps a sustainable and well-coordinated policy crafted to calibrate bilateral relations between two rivals, which will bear increasing dividends for the both of the parties, by obviating the threat that they both confront.



Russia also shares equal burden for woeful state of bilateral relationship. However, US policy regarding Russia has been outright inconsistent and unsustainable.US policy towards Russia overlooked the paramount factors that moulds Russian policy making, such as Russia's unique history, culture, geography and security requirements. In the previous three decades, US had crafted unrealistic policies that deteriorated bilateral ties between two countries.



Firstly, the United States was obdurate to recognize Russia on the basis of its inherent attributes and stubbornly sought to integrate Russia to western democracy, while this unilateral posture has caused great dismay to Russia and roiled bilateral harmonious ties. The US 's fustian attempt to recast the political system has been futile and only heightened bilateral suspicion and rancour.



Overreach is a defining feature of United States foreign policy. United States defines its interest in expansive terms and regard that their perspective should reign supreme. However, there is grave loopholes in such US posturing ,as it greatly disgruntled its allies and adversaries alike, as the latter feel that they are merely relegated to an object to the US's much-vaunted great plan. This messianic propensity exhibited by United States is incongruent with the realities of the world, however US remain disinclined to take into account of the grievances of other stakeholders. This policy of self-aggrandizement has also demonstrated in US's stance towards Russia, whereby it neglected any objection by Russia due to US's increasingly unilateral bent in reshaping the realities in the Europe.



Therefore, there remains a perennial perception chasm between two countries, which has invariably been embittered the bilateral relationship between two major powers. Russia's leaders are actuated by a nostalgic disposition, which has pejoratively termed by the United States as manifestation of "revisionist" tendencies. Russian leaders deem their country as befitting a great power and leaders spearhead their countries in the quest of its great destiny. They are reluctant to recognize American preeminence and seek to reconfigure the world order from its prevailing unipolar configuration to a relatively bipolar world.



Russia regard US democracy promotion effort to be a camouflage for US-sponsored regime change. They regard their country to be entitled to its own sphere of influence ,and predisposed to not brook any US intrusions to their sphere. Besides, they employs anti-Americanism as a ploy to appease their domestic constituencies. Therefore, Russia is impelled by its desire, however chimerical, to stake a claim to the US's unipolar world. However, the post-Cold war consensus in the United States' unipolar clout is entrenched deeply in the foreign policy of United States. Hence, United States is disinclined to cede its unilateral hold on power in favour of Russia or any other "revisionist" power for that matter.



Therefore, the contending interests of the both the power has become increasingly irreconcilable to settle. However, the mutual reconciliation is in the interest of the both the countries. This reveals a chasm between parochial interest and long-term interest. The cessation of the mutual hostilities will ensue favourable security climate in the Europe, which will yield dividends for the both the countries and will propitiate their mutual consternation. However, the inability to reach an enduring solution will only exacerbate the painful impasse and might increasingly destabilize the already botched security climate in the Europe and might hasten a catastrophic conflict, an eventuality which is unpalatable for both the parties.



Therefore, both the party need to be judicious in certain fundamental policy decision. United States, for its part, should refrain from fomenting further paranoia about the future European Security. NATO should renounce the propensity to further expansion, as the corollary of any expansion is evoking in Russia a paralyzing fright of being encircled. Besides, US should shed its intrusive behaviour in the internal politics of the world and should leave Russia's predicament to be untangled by itself, as it has been increasingly been conspicuous that US's unwarranted benevolent actions yield counterproductive results. Besides, US should concentrate the paramount interest of the US in its relations with Russia, that of safeguarding the stability in the region. This can only be materialized once the two powers bridge their perception gap in order to forge ahead in the quest of long-term European stability.

Kazi Asszad Hossan is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka











