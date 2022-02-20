Woman gets life term in drug case in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 19: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2017.

Senior District and Sessions Judge in Barishal Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

The convict is Zakia Akhter 21, a resident of Solna Bazar area in Barishal City.

The court also fined her Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Detective Branch of Police arrested Zakia from her residence along with 550 yaba tablets on December 18, 2017.

Police submitted the charge-sheet against her to the court on March 11, 2018.

After examining the case records and 13 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

