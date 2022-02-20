Dry fish business gets momentum in Pirojpur



The photo shows fish dried up at Badura. photo: observer

Fishermen, labourers, and seasonal traders are passing their busy time in fish collecting, processing and sending activities in dry fish villages in different areas of the district.

Sea-going fishers are collecting fishes from the Bay of Bengal and are making dry fishes at Parerhat Sea Fishes Landing Port under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila.

In winter season, fishermen have passed very busy time in collecting fishes from the sea and supplying to different markets in the country. Rates of dry fishes are ranging from Tk 400 to Tk 2,000 per kg.

In the fish village at Badura in the district, there are around 100 varieties of fishes including small shrimp, squid, jaw, kwakwa, ribbon fish, silver pomfret, black pomfret, groupers, skipjack tuna, cat fishes, and Indian southern stingray. These are popular among buyers. Small, large and giant fishes are being dried in the village.

Fish traders Fazlur Rahman said, the season of dry fish begins from November every year and ends in February.

Naturally and hygienically dry fishes are being produced as the demand is increasing gradually across the country, especially in north Bengal, he added.

Nuru Mia, a fish processer, said, 70/80 people are working as seasonal workers at Tk 7,000 to 12,000 per month; and more than 2,000 people are working directly and indirectly.

District Fisheries Officer Md Abdul Bari said, "We are keeping chemical-free dry fish making under watch. Seven to eight MT dry fish are supplied from the dry fish village".









