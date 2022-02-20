Ful Mia

BARISHAL: Ful Mia, former vice-president of Barishal Newspaper Hockers' Union, died at his residence at Hatkhola in the city on Wednesday afternoon. He was 65.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

Members of Barishal Youth Journalists' Forum expressed deep grief to his death.

Abdul Haqim Mokter

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: Abdul Haqim Mokter, father of Mathbaria Upazila Correspondent of Dainik Jugantar Abdus Salam Azadi in the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital at 5:10pm on Tuesday. He was 92.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Uttar Mithakhali Village of the upazila after Johr prayer on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.







