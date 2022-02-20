Woman, daughter among four ‘commit suicide’

Four people including a woman and her daughter have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Barishal and Bogura, in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A women has reportedly committed suicide in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hena Akhter, 50, wife of Tafazzal Hossain, a resident of Dhupaghat Village under Rawana Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hena Akhter locked in an altercation with her daughter-in-law Shifa at home in the evening.

As a sequel to it, Hena Akhter drank poison at night.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Hena Akhter died on the way to the MMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kawnia PS area in the city early Friday.

Deceased Rubel Gazi, 36, was the son of Abul Gazi, a resident of Char Bholanath Village in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district. He was a construction worker by profession. He along with his family members lived in a rented house at Al-Madani Road under Kawnia PS in the city for work purpose.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rubel Gazi hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house at around 12am following a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kawnia PS Mizan Molla confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A woman along with her daughter reportedly committed suicide after jumping under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Begum, 27, wife of Nayeem Islam of Pannatpur Village under Santahar Union in the upazila, and their daughter Nurjahan Islam Mrittika.

Police and local sources said Mariam Begum had an altercation with her husband over family issue on Wednesday night. At one stage of the altercation, Nayeem Islam beat her up.

Following this, Mariam Begum along with her daughter Nurjahan Islam Mrittika jumped under the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train in Raninagar Station area adjacent to Santahar at around 12pm on Thursday, which left the duo dead on the spot. Being informed, Railway police recovered the bodies.

A case was filed with Santahar Railway PS in this connection.








