Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:52 PM
Home Countryside

Farmer electrocuted in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 19: A farmer was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Awal Hawlader, 40, son of Ali Asman Hawlader, a resident of Kazira Village under Bamrail Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Awal came in contact with live electricity at around 6:30pm while he was crossing an electric trap set at a paddy field to save the crops from rat, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Wazirpur Police Station Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.





