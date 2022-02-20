Farmer electrocuted in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 19: A farmer was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Awal Hawlader, 40, son of Ali Asman Hawlader, a resident of Kazira Village under Bamrail Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Awal came in contact with live electricity at around 6:30pm while he was crossing an electric trap set at a paddy field to save the crops from rat, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Wazirpur Police Station Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.







