Eight people nabbed with drugs in four districts

Eight people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Mymensingh, Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria and Khulna, in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs in the upazila on Friday night.

The arrested person is Mahbub Alam, 38, son of Shahjahan Saju Mia.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Farooq Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jonmayjoy Village under Saltiya Union in the upazila at night and arrested him along with drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order.

Earlier, police arrested two drug dealers along with hemp and yaba tablets in two separate drives from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Sumon, 23, son of late Sujan Mia of Hatikhla Village under Gafargaon Union, and Anwar Hossain, 28, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Bir Bakhura Village under Zoshora Union in the upazila.

Gafargaon PS OC Md Farooq Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hatikhala Village at night, and arrested Sumon along with 250 grams of hemp.

In another drive, police arrested Anwar Hossain from Bir Bakhura Village along with 10 yaba tablets.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following the court orders, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 230 tapentadol tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Sanjay Kumar Mandol, 26, son of Amal Chandra Mandol, a resident of Durgadah Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Khanjanpur Mandol Para area at around 9:15pm, and arrested Sanjay along with the contraband tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

Joypurhat RAB Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Zahid confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 92kg of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested persons are Rubel Mia, 28, son of late A Rahim of Mohammadpur Village, and Md Junaid, 26, son of Abdul Noor, a resident of Ramrail Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Champaknagar Police Outpost led by Sub-Inspector Nurul Islam conducted a drive set up a check post at Champaknagar at around 5:30am, and searched pickup van.

The law enforcers, later, found 92kg of hemp there, and arrested the duo from the pickup van.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the duo with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the matter.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 500 grams of hemp from Dumuria Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Md Ibrahim Hossain Sarder, 32, son of Md Ibadul Ali Sarder of Rostampur Village, and Israfil Moral, 25, son of Md Yakub Moral, a resident of Narnia Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila at night, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dumuria PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday following a court order.









